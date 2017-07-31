close
Hardik Pandya's incredibly fit body will even put some Bollywood hunks to shame – SEE PIC!

Pandya, just like his skipper Kohli, is a fitness freak and often shares his workout videos on social media websites.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 16:14
Hardik Pandya&#039;s incredibly fit body will even put some Bollywood hunks to shame – SEE PIC!
Courtesy: Twitter (@hardikpandya7)

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was phenomenal with both bat and ball during the team's first Test against hosts Sri Lanka at Galle. After impressing on the field, Pandya revealed his incredibly toned physique as he along with other Indian cricketers shared their pool-side pictures on social media.

The Lankans failed to achieve the 550-run target set by Virat Kohli and Co. and were bundled out on fourth day for just 245. 

The result helped India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match, which also produced their biggest win in terms of runs on foreign soil.

Celebrating their off day after wrapping up the match a day early, first Rohit Sharma shared a picutre of Indian cricketers playing FIFA in their hotel. Later, Kohli, Rahul, Pandya, Rohit, Rahane and some of the support staff people posted quite a few pictures on social media, displaying their pool-side activities.

One of the pictures that especially stood out was that of Pandya's, who looked incredibly ripped in his tanned avatar.

Pandya, just like his skipper Kohli, is a fitness freak and often shares his workout videos on social media websites.

 

Friday morning routine

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 

Morning thing Glad to have mornings like these

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on has always been backing Pandya's ability. Most recently, he even called the all-rounder India's answer to Ben Stokes.

 

 

Monday is a workday ☝️ had a great session today ! One day at a time road to recovery to fit #fitnessislife

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

"I have a lot of faith in him (Hardik) as far as any format is concerned. If he grows in confidence - you see someone like Ben Stokes, what he does for England, brings in great balance as an all-rounder. I see no reason why Hardik Pandya can't become that for India," Kohli had said at the post-match press conference of first Test, after India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya physiqueVirat KohliIndia vs Sri LankaGalle TestInd Vs SL

