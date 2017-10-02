Hardik Pandya's picture with mystery girl becomes Internet sensation

New Delhi: A day before winning the man of the series award in the India-Australia ODI series, Hardik Pandya was spotted posing with a mystery girl in a fan account. As expected, the Instagram post became an instant hit.

Pandya has become one of the most followed cricketer thanks to his meteoric rise to stardom. Earlier, reports emerged that he has something going on with Bollywood siren Parineeti Chopra, then there Shibani Dandekar angle in his life too, but all fizzled out.

Then this photo emerged:

@hardikpandya_official @hardikpandya_official A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya_official) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Pandya, 23, was the hero of India's successful campaign. He scored 222 runs at an average of 55.50, besides taking six wickets.

The all-rounder set the tone for India's winning campaign with a match-winning 83 in the series opener in Chennai. It was backed up by another fluent 78 in Indore as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.