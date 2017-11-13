Hardika Pandya on the cover of Maxim Steed - see pic

New Delhi: He may have a few relaxing days coming up having been rested from India's Test squad for the home series against Sri Lanka, but Hardik Pandya certainly knows how to stay in the news, and the latest in that line was him on the cover of the style magazine Maxim Steed's latest edition.

Maxim India tweeted the cover in a tweet on Monday, with the star Indian allrounder looking dapper in a blazer and his famous golden mohawk standing out.

Over the weekend, Pandya had posted some of the shots from what appeared to be his photo shoot, but it unfortunately also led to some of the fans trolling him on Twitter.

Pandya has been rested from the Test series against the Lankans owing to his "heavy workload", the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release on Friday.

"Considering Mr Pandya's heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Mr Pandya will undergo a period of strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru," the board's official statement read.

Virat Kohli will lead the 15-member team in the first two Tests with the opening match slated to begin on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.