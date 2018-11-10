हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC ICC World T20 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian woman to score T20I century

Kaur, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, struck 103 runs off 51 deliveries in a knock comprising of seven boundaries and eight sixes, resulting in a competitive total of 194. 

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian woman to score T20I century
Image Credits: Twitter/@virendersehwag

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday became the first Indian woman to score a century in T20 Internationals during the first match of the ICC ICC World T20 2018 against New Zealand. 

Kaur, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, struck 103 runs off 51 deliveries in a knock comprising of seven boundaries and eight sixes, resulting in a competitive total of 194. 

The 29-year-old cricketer initially took some time to settle on the pitch, scoring just five runs off the initial 13 deliveries, before accelerating and scoring 96 runs off the next 36 deliveries of her innings. 

Kaur also enjoyed some valuable support from Jemimah Rodrigues, who smashed 59 runs off 45 deliveries in a knock comprising of seven boundaries.

The Kiwis failed to chase down the formidable total despite enjoying a positive start early on, recording a 34-run defeat. 

Both outfits are placed in Group B which also comprises of Ireland, Australia and Pakistan. 

Tags:
ICC ICC World T20 2018Harmanpreet KaurJemimah Rodrigues

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close