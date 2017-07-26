Harmanpreet Kaur reveals the secret to her six-hitting prowess — MUST READ

New Delhi: Cricket's latest sensation Harmanpreet Kaur has revealed the secret behind her six-hitting prowess. In the just concluded ICC Women's World Cup, the Indian vice-captain became one of the stand-out stars, thanks to her aggressive hitting.

The 28-year-old reckoned that playing with boys during formative stages of her cricketing career had helped gain confidence of playing big shots.

"I like to bat in that way since childhood, I have learnt to play that way and played cricket with boys, who used to hit sixes and I liked hitting sixes," she told reporters after landing in Mumbai.

Last Sunday, India lost the final to hosts England by nine runs at Lord's. Indian bowlers, led by experienced Jhulan Goswami did a brilliant job to restrict England to 228/7, but Mithali Raj & Co failed in the chase.

At one point, India were cruising with opener Punam Raut and Harmanpreet in complete control. But panic crept in and India went onto loss their second World Cup final. In the 2005 edition, India were beaten by Australia.

"In the final (that India lost to England), we needed runs and I was going for runs, I played the shot thinking it will be fully covered, but it went into the fielder's hand. I was very disappointed," add Harmanpreet.

But it was that 171-run knock against Australia in semifinal which made her an overnight sensation, with many comparing her to the legendary Kapil Dev.

"I have played knocks like that in domestic cricket, I got chance in international but never made a long score. That match was telecast and people saw it, we had the hunger to win that match and I was happy that I played that knock when the team needed and the team won," Harmanpreet said.

"It was not at all difficult in terms of fitness, as I like fitness and like to play football. There were injuries, but thanks to physio, I did alright," she added.

(With PTI inputs)