Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of England's T20 Super League due to shoulder injury

New Delhi: India's Women's World Cup star, Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of upcoming T20 Super League in England, after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Harmanpreet, who has had a successful stint in the WBBL, had signed on to play with Surrey Stars in the domestic T20 competition, but is now set to snub the tournament and spend the next month nursing the injury.

The Monga-born cricketer rose to super-stardom after her unbeaten 171 against Australia at the ICC Women’s World Cup, helping her side reach the final of Women’s World Cup 2017, where they lost from the hosts by 9 runs.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about her injury, Harmanpreet said, "I was in bad shape in the later stages of the World Cup but the physios got me going. It would have been great to be a part of Kia League. I had a successful stint with Sydney Thunder in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) which lifted my game and confidence. I will convey my unavailability to the franchise."

Harmanpreet recently arrived back to her hometown, Monga, where she received a rousing reception from her family and natives.

The Board of Control for Cricket in Inda (BCCI) recently handed over cheques of Rs 50 Lakh to each player of the Indian women's team, upon their return from England. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian eves' contribution, saying women's cricket in India has finally arrived