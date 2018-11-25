हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana named in ICC Women's World T20 team

India's Harmanpreet Kaur, one of two captains to make it to the ICC Women's World T20 2018 team of the tournament along with Pakistan’s Javeria Khan, has been named to lead the squad.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana named in ICC Women&#039;s World T20 team
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and bowler Poonam Yadav have found a place in the ICC Women's World T20 2018 team of the tournament, which ended on Sunday with Australia defeating England by eight wickets to lift their fourth title.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the team on Sunday based on performances during the prestigious 16-day tournament held across three venues in the West Indies.

Three players each from England and India, two from Australia, and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand and the West Indies have been named in the eleven, which was selected by an esteemed selection panel that comprised former players and commentators Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell and ICC’s General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice.

Harmanpreet, one of two captains to make the squad along with Pakistan’s Javeria Khan, has been named to lead the team, with player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia, India’s left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana and England’s Amy Jones nominated to bat ahead of her.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin of the West Indies and Allyse Perry of Australia, and England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav of India and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England the slow bowlers. 

Bangladesh’s new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player.

The ICC Women’s World T20 2018 Team of the tournament in their batting order is as follows:

  1. Alyssa Healy (Australia) – 225 runs
  2. Smriti Mandhana (India) – 178 runs
  3. Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper) – 107 runs, 5 dismissals
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Captain) – 183 runs
  5. Deandra Dottin (Windies) – 121 runs, 10 wickets
  6. Javeria Khan (Pakistan) – 136 runs
  7. Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 60 runs, 9 wickets
  8. Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand) – 8 wickets
  9. Anya Shrubsole (England) – 7 wickets
  10. Kirstie Gordon (England) – 8 wickets
  11. Poonam Yadav (India) – 8 wickets
  12. 12th: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh) – 6 wickets

The next ICC World T20, which will from now onwards be called the T20 World Cup, will take place in 2020 in Australia. 

 

