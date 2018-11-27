Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana set to appear in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 04

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana are all set to represent the Sydney Thunder and Hobert Hurricanes respectively in the fourth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Kaur scored 296 runs in 12 innings with a strike rate of 117 and an average of 59.20 for Thunder in the second edition of the tournament. She was further adjudged as the franchise's player of the season.

Mandhana, on the other hand, will be representing the Hobart Hurricanes for the first time. The 22-year-old formerly represented the Brisbane Heat in the second edition of the tournament.

Having scored her maiden international ton in an ODI against Australia at Blundstone Arena in 2016 in Tasmania, Smriti stated that she was looking forward to showcasing her talent for the Hurricanes.

“I've heard from many players that the Hurricanes group is a great squad to be around and I can't wait to get to Tasmania for the matches,” said Mandhana.

Hurricanes's coach Salliann Briggs also expressed her delight following the decision to sign the talented opener as the squad's final signing.

“Mandhana is a proven performer on the world stage, we saw that just last week with her knock against the Aussies,” she said.

“I can't wait to see her in purple, she's an exciting addition not only for us but for the whole competition,” she added.

The fourth edition of the Women's Big Bash League is all set to start from December 1.