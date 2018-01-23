Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India's women T20 team in South Africa

New Delhi: Star allrounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's team in the five-match T20 rubber against South Africa, starting February 13 at Potchefstroom.

Ahead of the T20I series, the Indian women, under Mithali Raj, will play South Africa in a three-match ODI series, which starts at Kimberly on February 5.

"The All-India women`s selection committee has named the T20I squad for women`s tour to South Africa. The Indian women`s team will play five T20Is against South Africa after the completion of the ODI series," the BCCI said in a statement.

While the opening two ODIs will be played on February 5 and 7 at Kimberley, the third ODI will be played on February 10 at Potchefstroom, where the first T20I will also be played on February 13.

The second T20I will be played on February 16 in East London followed by the third game on February 18 in Johannesburg.

The final two T20Is will be played on February 21 at Centurion and February 24 in Cape Town.

India Women`s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav