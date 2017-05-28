close
Harmanpreet Kaur to represent Surrey Stars in ECB's Kia Super League

The 28-year-old made an immediate impact in her first BBL season, scoring 296 runs in 12 innings at an impressive average of 59.20. She also claimed six wickets. The Indian Women`s T20 captain was adjudged Sydney Thunder`s WBBL Player of the Tournament.

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 12:23
New Delhi: After her impressive debut with Sydney Thunder, star India all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will represent the Surrey Stars in Kia Super League, the T20 tournament hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

An attacking batter and a useful off spinner, Harmanpreet was the first Indian player to be signed for the Women`s Big Bash League hosted by Cricket Australia.Playing for Sydney Thunder, the 28-year-old made an immediate impact in her first season, scoring 296 runs in 12 innings at an impressive average of 59.20. She also claimed six wickets. The Indian Women`s T20 captain was adjudged Sydney Thunder`s WBBL Player of the Tournament.

The Kia Super League starts on August 10 and will see all six teams playing each other once in a league format. The top ranked side gets a direct entry into the final while the second and third-ranked sides will compete for a spot in the final.

