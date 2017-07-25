close
Harmanpreet Kaur's mother explains why her daughter wears jersey no 84

Just recently, Punjab CM Amrinder Singh had announced a Rs. 5 Lakh cash reward to Harmanpreet and also offered her DSP's role in Punjab Police, honouring her perfromance at the World Cup.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 16:35
Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s mother explains why her daughter wears jersey no 84
PTI, Twitter (@ImHarmanpreet)

New Delhi: Like any other team sport, cricket too has its jersey numbers assigned to players for the roles they play and other various reasons. India's latest sensation Harmanpreet Kaur, who shook the cricketing world with her performances in the recently concluded 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, wears no. 84.

Before the tournament had started, her mother revealed the reason behind having the no. 84 on the back of Harmanpreet's jersey. And it's nothing to do with her role in the team, or for that matter of fact, cricket.

In an interview with Indian Express, Harmanpreet's Kaur's mother revealed the reason behind her daughter's choice of no. 84 jersey.

"When she picked up her jersey, she chose the jersey number 84.

For Punjabis, 84 brings back the memories of the 1984 riots.

But she took it positively and now we also see it as a good sign for her.

She dedicates all her victories to the victims of the riots."

It's probably one the best tributes one could give to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Harmanpreet became a celebrity all across the country after her 171-run knock against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final, with the innings being branded as one of the greatest ODI knocks in women's cricket.

Though India failed to win the tournament after suffering a narrow 9-run defeat to hosts England in the final, Harmanpreet had set an example for all aspiring women cricketers to follow.

Harmanpreet's father Harmandar Bhullar also opened up on how his daughter was destined to become a cricketer. 

“When she was born, had brought a suit with cricket words on it. Some years later, she started playing the game with boy trainees at the college ground. Initially, it was tough for us as the bats were costly and we could not afford them. But later, she would play for Punjab at a young age and also made her debut for the India while in high school,” Harmandar had told The Indian Express.

Just recently, Punjab CM Amrinder Singh had announced a Rs. 5 Lakh cash reward for Harmanpreet and also offered her a DSP's role in the Punjab Police, in recognition of her perfromance at the World Cup.

