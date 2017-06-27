close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Harsh Goenka charts out qualification criteria for Team India's next coach, takes dig at Virat Kohli

Harsh Goenka became famous on Twitter after fans criticised him for a number of 'anti-MS Dhoni' tweets during the IPL 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 18:50
Harsh Goenka charts out qualification criteria for Team India&#039;s next coach, takes dig at Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Anil Kumble's departure as Team India's head coach left many cricket fans and experts infuriated and the latest person to voice his opinion on the subject is IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka's brother Harsh Goenka.

Harsh Goenka became famous on Twitter after fans criticised him for a number of 'anti-MS Dhoni' tweets during the IPL 2017.

Goenka has now come out to list the qualification criteria for Team India's next coach.

"Pl apply for Indian cricket coach. Qualifications:
Organise travel schedule
Fix hotel rooms
Be obedient to BCCI and Indian cricket captain," Goenka tweeted.

When a Twitter user asked Goenka where can he send his application form for the job, the former replied saying '2 line CV accepting these conditions are enough,' indirectly trolling Virender Sehwag who was reported to have sent a 2-line CV to BCCI for the head coach's job.

As far as the latest developments on the subject are concerned, Ravi Shastri has become the latest high profile name to have expressed his interest in coaching Virat Kohli and Co after being the Team Director in the past. The new deadline for coach application has been set as July 9 by BCCI.

TAGS

Harsh GoenkaVirat KohliAnil KumbleIndia CoachTwittercricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Andy Murray pulls out of exhibition match amid Wimbledon injury scare
Tennis

Andy Murray pulls out of exhibition match amid Wimbledon in...

Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal congratulates Sunil Chhetri for scoring &#039;runs&#039;, gets trolled on Twitter
Football

Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal congratulates Sunil Chhet...

WATCH: MS Dhoni turns &#039;bat saving mode&#039; on as rain comes pouring at Port of Spain in 1st IND vs WI ODI
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni turns 'bat saving mode' on as rai...

Pawan Negi to go through trials for submitting incorrect documents to Delhi University
cricket

Pawan Negi to go through trials for submitting incorrect do...

Ravi Shastri to apply for Team India head coach job as BCCI extends application deadline
cricket

Ravi Shastri to apply for Team India head coach job as BCCI...

Virender Sehwag sends birthday wishes to Dale &#039;Steyn Gun&#039; in his trademark style
cricket

Virender Sehwag sends birthday wishes to Dale 'Steyn G...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video