Harsh Goenka charts out qualification criteria for Team India's next coach, takes dig at Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Anil Kumble's departure as Team India's head coach left many cricket fans and experts infuriated and the latest person to voice his opinion on the subject is IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka's brother Harsh Goenka.

Harsh Goenka became famous on Twitter after fans criticised him for a number of 'anti-MS Dhoni' tweets during the IPL 2017.

Goenka has now come out to list the qualification criteria for Team India's next coach.

Pl apply for Indian cricket coach. Qualifications:

Organise travel schedule

Fix hotel rooms

Be obedient to BCCI and Indian cricket captain. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 27, 2017

When a Twitter user asked Goenka where can he send his application form for the job, the former replied saying '2 line CV accepting these conditions are enough,' indirectly trolling Virender Sehwag who was reported to have sent a 2-line CV to BCCI for the head coach's job.

Where can I get the application form Sir ? — Kris Lakshmikanth (@Headhunterindia) June 27, 2017

2 line CV accepting these conditions are enough — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 27, 2017

As far as the latest developments on the subject are concerned, Ravi Shastri has become the latest high profile name to have expressed his interest in coaching Virat Kohli and Co after being the Team Director in the past. The new deadline for coach application has been set as July 9 by BCCI.