Harsh Goenka showers praise over MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar following phenomenal partnership vs SL

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar weaved a patient 100-run stand to take India through in the second one-day international match against Sri Lanka in the five-match series at Pallekele, on Thursday. Fans went berserk over Team India's clinical comeback into the game and so was chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka.

Staring at a revised target of 231 runs, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma rampaged a powerful 109-run stand, but soon all turned sour for the Men in Blue. In a span of five overs, the hosts crumbled down to 131 for seven and there was a sudden uproar among the home fans. For the first time in the series, the Islanders had shown some sign of a fightback and it proved quite brutal for the Indians.

But a calm and composed Dhoni along with 'Test' playing Bhuvneshwar played a patient knock of a 100-run stand for the eighth wicket as Virat Kohli's army piled on their dominance over Sri Lanka with a three-wicket victory.

Following their clinical comeback and a phenomenal piece of innings, cricket fans on social media went berserk congratulating the duo. One of them was Harsh Goenka. His tweet read as – "What a topsy turvy match! Inspite of such a phenomenal bowling spell by Dhananjay, Bhuvi and Dhoni script a memorable win #IndvsSL"

This comes quite as a surprise. Ahead of the 10th season of the Indian Premier League, his brother Sanjeev Goenka had opted for Aussie cricketer Steve Smith to serve as the new captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant. And it drew ample criticisms among Dhoni's fans. Not only so, After Pune's seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on April 7, Harsh had tweeted, " #RPSvMI Smith proves who’s the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain." The entire tweet was however deleted later.

Team India will next play against Sri Lanka in the third ODI match at the same venue on August 27.