Harsha Bhogle divulges details on being abruptly sacked from commentary team

New Delhi: It's been an year since popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was sacked just ahead of the Indian Premier League.

Undoubtedly one of the most notable controversies to have hit the Indian cricket last year, the veteran commentator did not utter a word since then.

Bhogle was informed abruptly that his services are no longer required just before a week before the tournament was set to start.

Ahead of the 10th edition of the IPL, Bhogle has finally opened up about what led to his unceremonious sacking.

"No one told me what the matter (the reason for his sacking) was," Bhogle said as reported.

"If someone had said 'You're not good enough', that would've been fine. Some big players have been told that. Suppose I was told I violated a broadcasting ethic, even that would have been fine. But nobody could look me in the face and tell me, 'This is the reason'," the veteran said.

He has not been a part of Indian cricket's scheme of things since the sacking, nor is he a part of any broadcasting team. But he still remains an influential voice on the sport.