Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle presents viewpoint on potential Steve Smith, David Warner comeback

Bhogle took to microblogging site Twitter and stated that he was hopeful about the ban not being contemplated simply because of the recent struggle of the Australian cricket team. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has expressed his viewpoint with regard to reports linking Steve Smith and David Warner as being potentially fast-tracked into the Australian cricketing setup, along with the revoking of their ball-tampering bans. 

"I thought the bans on Smith and Warner were very harsh but their imposition had little to do with the gravity of the crime. To admit to that and lift the ban is all right but I hope it isn't being contemplated because the national team is struggling," tweeted Bhogle. 

Pakistan recorded a 3-0 whitewash in their recently concluded three-match T20 series against Australia.

Not only this, the Aussies were also recently bundled out for a score of just 152 by South Africa in an ODI clash, resulting in a six-wicket defeat.   

