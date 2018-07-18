हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

Has Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to retire from ODIs? Watch

Has legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to retire from one day international format of the game as well? Speculations about the same are rife after the former skipper was seen taking the ball from the umpire after the end of series against England on Tuesday.

Has Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to retire from ODIs? Watch
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Has legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to retire from one day international format of the game as well? Speculations about the same are rife after the former skipper was seen taking the ball from the umpire after the end of series against England on Tuesday.

As a video of Dhoni taking the ball from the umpire appeared on social media, it was widely circulated and cricket fans reacted in shock, fearing that the firebrand batsman-wicketkeeper would soon call it a day. Several fans requested Dhoni to not take any such decision.

Notably, during the India-England series, Dhoni became the only player to enter 10,000 ODI runs club with an average of more than 50. He also became the third fastest Indian to enter the club after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

He achieved the feat during the Lord’s ODI, which was won by England. However, Dhoni faced sharp criticism for his slow batting in the match. Dhoni had scored 37 off 59 balls.

Dhoni, the most successful Indian captain so far, had announced his retirement from the Test format of the game on December 30, 2014. The decision came as a shock for his fans as Dhoni made the announcement in the middle of a series in Australia.

The announcement was made through a release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The statement by the BCCI had said, "One of India's greatest Test captains under whose leadership India became the No. 1 team in the test rankings, MS Dhoni, has decided to retire from Test cricket citing the strain of playing all formats of cricket. BCCI, while respecting the decision of MS Dhoni to retire from Test cricket, wishes to thank him for his enormous contribution to Test cricket and the laurels that he has brought to India."

Tags:
MS DhoniMS Dhoni retirementMS Dhoni ODI retirementIndia vs England

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close