Pakistan vs New Zealand

Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah shatter 14-year-old record against New Zealand; put Pakistan on brink of victory

Ali recorded figures of 45/5, registering his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests.

Image Credits: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Image Credits: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan bowlers Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah picked five wickets each in an innings to become the first Pakistani bowlers since Danish Kaneria and Shoaib Akhtar in 2004 to do so, shattering a 14-year-old record during the first test against New Zealand. 

Ali recorded figures of 45/5, registering his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. On the other hand, Shah provided valuable support with his deceptive, looping deliveries to register figures of 110/5, which played a key role in New Zealand being restricted to a score of 249 runs. 

Kane Williamson and Jeet Raval seemed to be in good nick during the morning session after resuming at 56 for one. However, Shah and Ali made their presence felt with an excellent performance whene it mattered the most. 

A sharp leg-break from Yasir Shah cleaned Williamson's stumps with the rest of the batsmen failing to ensure much of a resistance following the inch-perfect performances by the duo.  

Pakistan vs New ZealandYasir ShahHasan Ali

