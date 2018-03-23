Hasin Jahan meets Mamata Banerjee over complaint against Mohammed Shami

Kolkata: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with her complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer.

Banerjee met the cricketer's wife at the state Assembly for around 15 minutes and heard Jahan's complaint against Shami.

Stating that she was content with her meeting with Banerjee, Jahan told reporters: "She listened to me. The Chief Minister was kind and empathetic. She has given assurances of support."

Banerjee had asked Jahan to meet her at the Assembly after the cricketer's wife went to her Kalighat residence on Monday and submitted a petition.

Jahan had lodged a complaint with the police alleging domestic violence and infidelity against Shami.

She had also alleged that the cricketer had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India cleared Shami's central contract on Thursday after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise - the Delhi Daredevils.

Jahan's lawyer had demanded that the BCCI come out with the details of its probe that led to the giving of the clean chit to the India pacer.

Kolkata Police had registered cases under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape).

Five persons, including Shami, have been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others.