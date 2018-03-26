Hasin Jahan wants to meet injured Mohammed Shami but receives no response from him

In a complete change of heart, Hasin Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, has said she wants to meet the injured India fast bowler following a road accident on Sunday.

Hasin has previously accused Shami of match-fixing, domestic violence and multiple extramarital affairs.

The 27-year-old Shami met with the accident while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. The pacer suffered injuries on his head and was given stitches shortly after.

The accident occured when a truck was trying to overtake Shami's car. The cricketer suffered injuries around his right eye and was rushed to CMI hospital in Dehradun. Dr Tarun Jain provided the first aid and stitches to the pacer.

Hasin, who previously showed no inclination to patch up with Shami, seems to have softened a little and said that "legal battle will continue, but as Shami is her husband, she wants to stand beside him in this condition (after the accident) with their daughter".

However, according to her, Shami's family showed no interest when she tried to contact them. The cricketer himself didn't receive her phone calls.

Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrations (CoA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had cleared Shami of corruption charges and okayed his Grade B annual retainership contract.

Head of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit, Neeraj Kumar, submitted his report to the CoA. Findings of the investigation didn't require any further probe and cleared Shami of match-fixing charges.

"I was under tremendous pressure but now I feel relieved after BCCI cleared me of wrong-doing. I was hurt that my loyalty and commitment towards my nation was questioned. But I had full faith in BCCI's investigation process. I am looking forward towards getting back on the field," Shami told mediapersons after the verdict.