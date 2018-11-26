He deserves to stay in the team and open: Ricky Ponting defends opener Aaron Finch

Australian legendary batsman Ricky Ponting has voiced his support for opener Aaron Finch who has struggled to make his presence felt so far in the home series against India.

Finch, who led the side in the recently concluded three-match T20I series, accumulated just 55 runs in three matches at an average of 18.33 and strike rate of 114.58.

The 32-year-old batsman failed to make full use of the opportunity provided at the top of the order, resulting in questions over his ability to deliver the goods in a crucial Test series against India.

"If the coach asked Aaron Finch where he'd rather bat, I'm sure he'd say he'd want to open," said Ponting.

"Finch is a bit of an anomaly really that the last few years he's done most of his batting for Victoria in the middle order. Then because they go to the UAE where conditions probably weren't going to be that new-ball friendly they gave him the chance to open."

"So he deserves to stay in the team and open."

Ponting further highlighted the success enjoyed by Finch in the shorter formats of the game, hailing him as a worthy candidate for the opener's role.

"He's had a lot of success around the world opening the batting in T20s and one day internationals – if he can go in with a similar mindset and not worry too much about opening the batting in a Test match in Australia against the red ball, I'm sure he'll have some success," he added.

Australia will take on India in the first test of the four-match series at Adelaide on December 6.