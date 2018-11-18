He won't take his foot off the gas: Shastri denies Australia's polite approach will impact Kohli

Head coach Ravi Shastri denied any possibility of Australia's polite approach affecting Virat Kohli's gameplay during a media briefing ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.

“He won't take his foot off the gas that is for sure,” warned Shastri.

"Kohli loves coming to Australia and is a professional who is passionate about the game. The pitches also suit his style of play."

Once a player has done well in this part of the world, he wants to come down here and do well again because it's a great place to play cricket as they played it hard."

"He has matured as a player in comparison to the cricketer witnessed four years ago. He has played all around the world ever since. Kohli has captained a side which comes with a tag of a responsibility that has fit well on his shoulders," he added.

At the same time, he also remphasized his belief in the fact that the only factor which mattered at the end of the day was the on-field performances.

"It's the performance on the field which matters the most. Cricketers like Glenn Mcgrath and Shane Warne would certainly contribute with wickets even if they said or did not say something. Its as simple as that," said Shastri.

"When you are good at what you do and can do so consistently, it does not matter which side you are playing for, that cricketer will do well and so will the team," added Shastri.

India's tour of Australia will commence on November 21 with the first T20 International between the two sides all set to take place at "The Gabba".