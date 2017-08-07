Head coach Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli's men to break Australia's world record

New Delhi: Virat Kohli led Team India's mammoth total of 622-9 in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo was the 29th time the side achieved the feat in Test cricket.

The Men in Blue are now three behind the world record holders Australia, who have 32 against their name.

As the Indians marched on to yet another victory at the Sinhalese Cricket Club, racing to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, head coach Ravi Shastri exuded an aura of strength and confidence, saying that this Indian team can surpass Australia’s record during his two-year tenure in the dressing room.

Shastri told Deccan Chronice, "India can certainly surpass Australia's record of scoring over 600 runs most number of times. I am sure this team will surely achieve this. When, I can't say."

"Whether this year, next year or some other time. But I would be happy if it is done during my tenure as a coach with the team," he said.

It may also be noted here that India started playing Test cricket in 1932. Over 50 years after Australia started it in 1877-78.