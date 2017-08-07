close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Head coach Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli's men to break Australia's world record

The Men in Blue are now three behind the world record holders Australia, who have 32 against their name.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 23:00
Head coach Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli&#039;s men to break Australia&#039;s world record
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Virat Kohli led Team India's mammoth total of 622-9 in the first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo was the 29th time the side achieved the feat in Test cricket.

The Men in Blue are now three behind the world record holders Australia, who have 32 against their name.

As the Indians marched on to yet another victory at the Sinhalese Cricket Club, racing to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, head coach Ravi Shastri exuded an aura of strength and confidence, saying that this Indian team can surpass Australia’s record during his two-year tenure in the dressing room.

Shastri told Deccan Chronice, "India can certainly surpass Australia's record of scoring over 600 runs most number of times. I am sure this team will surely achieve this. When, I can't say."

"Whether this year, next year or some other time. But I would be happy if it is done during my tenure as a coach with the team," he said.

It may also be noted here that India started playing Test cricket in 1932. Over 50 years after Australia started it in 1877-78.

TAGS

Ravi ShastriVirat KohliTeam IndiaIndia Cricket Newscricket newsIndia vs Sri Lanka

From Zee News

WATCH: Moeen Ali becomes first Test player to score 250 runs, take 25 wickets in four-match series
cricket

WATCH: Moeen Ali becomes first Test player to score 250 run...

WATCH: Mohammad Amir shatters records as he leads Essex to victory with 10-wicket match haul
cricket

WATCH: Mohammad Amir shatters records as he leads Essex to...

England beat South Africa by 177 runs in Manchester Test, win series 3-1
cricket

England beat South Africa by 177 runs in Manchester Test, w...

Rafael Nadal has eyes on world number one ranking in Montreal
Tennis

Rafael Nadal has eyes on world number one ranking in Montre...

Mahela Jayawardene trolls fan for saying &#039;MS Dhoni is faster than Usain Bolt&#039;
cricket

Mahela Jayawardene trolls fan for saying 'MS Dhoni is...

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ready to make move for Real Madrid&#039;s Gareth Bale
Football

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ready to make move...

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani gets two-month ban as she fails doping test
Tennis

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani gets two-month ban...

WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes &#039;catch of the year&#039; in Caribbean Premier League encounter
cricket

WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes 'catch of the yea...

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says S Sreesanth
cricket

I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video