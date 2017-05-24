close
Heartbroken Virat Kohli wishes courage and strength to Manchester Blast victims

Islamic State group claimed responsibility through its social media channels, saying "one of the caliphate`s soldiers placed bombs among the crowds", and has also threatened with more attacks.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 15:18
Heartbroken Virat Kohli wishes courage and strength to Manchester Blast victims
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Twenty-two people, including children, were killed in a suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's pop concert packed with teens in the British city of Manchester late Monday, and now Team India skipper Virat Kohli has come out to offer his support to blast victims.

"I wish a lot of courage & strength to all those affected in the Manchester Bombings last night. Heartbreaking to hear the sad news," the Indian team skipper tweeted.

As per the latest reports, the man suspected of carrying out Britain`s deadliest bombing in nearly 12 years was named as Salman Abedi, aged 22, but police declined to give further details about him.
U.S. security sources, citing British intelligence officials, said he was born in Manchester in 1994 to parents of Libyan origin. He is believed to have travelled by train from London before the attack, they said.

The blast even put Indian cricket team's travel plans to England for Champions Trophy in jeopardy after BCCI admitted to have security concerns over the players and staff's safety. The International Cricket Council, responded to BCCI's concerns assuring appropriate safety measures have been taken.

"When I woke up, the first thing I learnt was the UK attacks. BCCI sent out a message raising concerns about travel, accommodation and security. Thankfully, ICC responded in two hours and they have been sensitised about our concerns," Amitabh Choudhary, acting BCCI Secretary said.

"Obviously these attacks being terrorist attacks, can affect any individual on the planet and therefore security concerns are that much more intense."

