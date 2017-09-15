close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Here is look back at Australia’s show in ODIs in India in last decade

Several experts have already predicted that it will be an easy series for India. VVS Laxman for example said that India will win 4-1. But one should remember that Australia are reigning world cup champions and unlike Test cricket, play superbly in ODIs in all conditions. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 14:53
Here is look back at Australia’s show in ODIs in India in last decade

By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: India are taking on Australia in a five-match ODI series which kicks off in Chennai on Sunday. Several experts have already predicted that it will be an easy series for India. VVS Laxman for example said that India will win 4-1.

But one should remember that Australia are reigning world cup champions and unlike Test cricket, play superbly in ODIs in all conditions. Here is how they have played in India in the ODIs in the last decade.

2007/08: Australia won the seven-match series 4-2. This series was played soon after India won the inaugural T20 world cup. But Australia were three-time reigning ODI world champions back then.

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchirst were still at the helm as the Green and Gold brigade won comfortably.    

2009/10: Australia won the seven-match series 4-2. Australia’s hold as the dominant team in world cricket had well and truly started loosening then.

But they were still a gun ODI side and won tournaments like the world cups and champions trophies on a regular basis (they were three-time reigning world champions and two-time reigning Champions Trophy winners back then). It was not a surprise to see them win here.

2010/11: India won the three-match series 1-0. Rain played the spoilsport as only one of the three matches could be completed giving the visitors no chance to even square the score line.

2013/14: India won the seven-match series 3-2. It was a one-of-a-kind series played on really flat decks where runs were scored for fun as Australia gave India a good fight but did not quite win in the end.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaODI seriesCricket

From Zee News

Legend GOAT! Shoaib Malik is winning the Internet by praising MS Dhoni
cricket

Legend GOAT! Shoaib Malik is winning the Internet by praisi...

PV Sindhu beats Minatsu Mitani to enter Korean Open Super Series semi-final
Badminton

PV Sindhu beats Minatsu Mitani to enter Korean Open Super S...

Singapore to host the Formula 1 World Championship until 2021
Other Sports

Singapore to host the Formula 1 World Championship until 20...

Watch: Virat Kohli at ad shoot ahead of Australia series
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli at ad shoot ahead of Australia series

Australia begin mind games, Ashton Agar says Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s absence will be an advantage
cricket

Australia begin mind games, Ashton Agar says Shikhar Dhawan...

Barcelona president claims Lionel Messi is &#039;already playing under&#039; new four-year contract
Football

Barcelona president claims Lionel Messi is 'already pl...

Barber offers free haircuts in exchange of Pakistan vs World XI match ticket
cricket

Barber offers free haircuts in exchange of Pakistan vs Worl...

Hardik Pandya posts selfie with captain Virat Kohli while departing for Chennai
cricket

Hardik Pandya posts selfie with captain Virat Kohli while d...

Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I: Date, live streaming, TV listing, time in IST, venue, squads
cricket

Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I: Date, live streaming, TV li...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video