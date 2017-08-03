Here is what Sourav Ganguly said on Ravi Shastri’s comment on comparison between current team and teams of the past

New Delhi: There probably has not been one stand out Indian cricket team in the country’s history of being a Test match nation since 1932. There have been though several teams who have had brilliant moments of their own multiple times.

There was the Ajit Wadekar-lead unit in the 1970s, there was the era in the 1980s when the team was led by Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. There was the team in the 2000s under Sourav Ganguly and now there is the current team under Virat Kohli.

Earlier this week, the current Indian coach Ravi Shastri had drawn an indirect comparison of the current team with the teams of the past and had said, “This team has been there with each other for two years and they are much more experienced now. They have already done things a lot of Indian teams and a lot of big names could not do in their careers. Like for example, win a series here (in Sri Lanka) for the first time in over 20 years.”

He had further said, "There have been a lot of big names who have played for 20 years, they have come to Sri Lanka many times and never won a series. This team is used to doing things a lot of other teams have not done."

Former captain Ganguly has now given his take on Shastri’s statement. He gave a part diplomatic reply and was quoted to be saying to India Today, “To be honest, I don't have much to say on this. Wish him all the best. Given him a job to do till the World Cup in 2019 and hopefully he will get the Cup and does the job."

He also said, "You're forgetting the win in Pakistan for the first time in Pakistan in 15 years. Also the win in England in 2007. Won't go into comparisons. Wish him all the best. Want the team to do well and hopefully he will do well in the years to come."