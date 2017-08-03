close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Here is what Sourav Ganguly said on Ravi Shastri’s comment on comparison between current team and teams of the past

Earlier this week, the current Indian coach Ravi Shastri had drawn an indirect comparison of the current team with the teams of the past 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 13:00
Here is what Sourav Ganguly said on Ravi Shastri’s comment on comparison between current team and teams of the past

New Delhi: There probably has not been one stand out Indian cricket team in the country’s history of being a Test match nation since 1932. There have been though several teams who have had brilliant moments of their own multiple times.

There was the Ajit Wadekar-lead unit in the 1970s, there was the era in the 1980s when the team was led by Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. There was the team in the 2000s under Sourav Ganguly and now there is the current team under Virat Kohli.

Earlier this week, the current Indian coach Ravi Shastri had drawn an indirect comparison of the current team with the teams of the past and had said, “This team has been there with each other for two years and they are much more experienced now. They have already done things a lot of Indian teams and a lot of big names could not do in their careers. Like for example, win a series here (in Sri Lanka) for the first time in over 20 years.”

He had further said, "There have been a lot of big names who have played for 20 years, they have come to Sri Lanka many times and never won a series. This team is used to doing things a lot of other teams have not done."

Former captain Ganguly has now given his take on Shastri’s statement. He gave a part diplomatic reply and was quoted to be saying to India Today, “To be honest, I don't have much to say on this. Wish him all the best. Given him a job to do till the World Cup in 2019 and hopefully he will get the Cup and does the job."

He also said, "You're forgetting the win in Pakistan for the first time in Pakistan in 15 years. Also the win in England in 2007. Won't go into comparisons. Wish him all the best. Want the team to do well and hopefully he will do well in the years to come."

TAGS

Sourav GangulyRavi Shastriindian cricket teamVirat Kohli

From Zee News

David Warner expresses his delight as Cricket Australia reaches consensus with Australian Cricketers’ Association on pay deal
cricket

David Warner expresses his delight as Cricket Australia rea...

WATCH: KL Rahul puts DRS to use, survives LBW to slam 6th consecutive fifty in Tests
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul puts DRS to use, survives LBW to slam 6th c...

SL vs IND, 2nd Test: KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener to register six consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 2nd Test: KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener t...

Umar Akmal snubbed by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in list of probables for Sri Lanka series
cricket

Umar Akmal snubbed by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in list...

WATCH: Yuki Bhambri outplays defending champion Gael Monfils at ATP Citi Open
Tennis

WATCH: Yuki Bhambri outplays defending champion Gael Monfil...

BCCI ignores Mithali Raj&#039;s name for Khel Ratna; recommends ​Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur for Arjuna award
cricket

BCCI ignores Mithali Raj's name for Khel Ratna; recomm...

Bengaluru batsman Prolu Ravindra slams 29-ball ton breaks Chris Gayle&#039;s record of fastest century
cricket

Bengaluru batsman Prolu Ravindra slams 29-ball ton breaks C...

Cricket Australia have agreement in-principle with players to end pay dispute
cricket

Cricket Australia have agreement in-principle with players...

I don’t think Virat Kohli is in the same league of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid or VVS Laxman, reckons Mohammad Yousuf
cricket

I don’t think Virat Kohli is in the same league of Sachin T...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video