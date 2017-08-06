close
Here’s a look at all major records Indian team and its players achieved after Colombo Test win

With the win, India took the series as well. This after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 19:40
New Delhi: India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs within four days to win the second Test match versus Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. With the win, India took the series as well. This after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Here is a look at all the major records that the Indian team and its players achieved after the win.

-Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series twice in Sri Lanka. This in fact is only the third time that India have won a series in Sri Lanka.

-This was India’s first-ever Test win by an innings in Sri Lanka.

-This is the first time that India lead the series 2-0 in Sri Lanka.

-India completed eight series win in a row. They are now behind only Australia who had won nine in a row.

-Ajinkya Rahane completed 50 catches in Test match cricket. He became the 14th Indian cricketer to do so.

-Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja got a half-century as well as a fifer in the Test. It was only the third instance that two cricketers did the same in a Test.

-Ravichandan Ashwin now has 205 scalps in matches won for India. He is behind only Anil Kumble (288) and Harbhajan Singh (221).

