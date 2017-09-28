Here’s how Indian cricket team can be No. 1 in all formats soon

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team is perched at the top of the rankings in Test cricket as well as ODIs. It is the first time that India have reached at the top of the rankings chart in both formats simultaneously.

India have a considerable lead over South Africa who are placed second in Test cricket. While India have 125 points, South Africa have 110 points.

As far as the ODIs go, India have 120 points but South Africa are just one point behind at 119. India are currently leading 3-0 in the five-match ODI series against Australia with two matches yet to be played. India will have to make sure that they win at least one of those two remaining matches if they have to hand on to the numero uno spot in the 50-over format.

As far as the shortest format of the T20s goes, India are at the number five spot with 116 points. On top of that chart are New Zealand with 125 points.

But India have an opportunity, albeit a tough one, to get to the number one spot in the T20s within the next two months. India have six T20 home games coming up (three against Australia and three versus New Zealand) and if the hosts win all these matches, they will shoot up to be the top team in the rankings in this format too. It could eventually ensure that India are the top team in all formats.