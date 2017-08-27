Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar posted to wish Don Bradman on his 109th birth anniversary

New Delhi: It is the 109th birth anniversary of Australian cricket icon Sir Donald Bradman who was born in Cootamundra, Australia, on 27th August, 1908. Bradman is famously remembered as the greatest batsman to have played cricket.

He is popular among statisticians across all genres for a Test match average of 99.94 in a career that spanned 20 years and 52 Test matches from 1928 to 1948.

One of the best cricketers of the modern era, Sachin Tendulkar, is someone who was often called the Bradman of his times. Even Bradman himself thought that Tendulkar batted like him.

And on Bradman’s birth anniversary, Tendulkar tweeted a famous picture of the two together. It is in fact the most iconic and well-remembered picture of the two in one frame. Bradman never visited India but Tendulkar did meet the Aussie Down Under during one of the cricket tours around the turn of the millennium.

To the one and only.... Happy Birthday to Sir Donald Bradman pic.twitter.com/8XfKssiMn7 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2017

Both men have played a big part in raising the profile of their sport in their respective countries. Both short-statured, aggressive stroke-makers, who had a hunger for big scores, Bradman and Tendulkar have a lot common in them.

While their feats on the cricket field are a part of record books, both are remembered for being icons also for the way they carried themselves off the field.