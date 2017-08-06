close
Here’s what who’s who of Indian cricket tweeted after series win in Sri Lanka

The victory came during the second session of Day 4 of the match on Sunday. Expectedly, the who’s who of Indian cricket took to Twitter to congratulate the team on a fine series win. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 17:19
Here's what who's who of Indian cricket tweeted after series win in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India were clinical during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo as they won the match by an innings and 53 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The victory came during the second session of Day 4 of the match on Sunday. Expectedly, the who’s who of Indian cricket took to Twitter to congratulate the team on a fine series win. Here is what they tweeted after the victory.

Forced to follow on, the Sri Lankan batsmen were all out for 386 runs in their second innings on the penultimate day of the Test. 

The Indians had declared their first innings at 622/9 while the hosts were all out for 183 in their first innings. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja did most of the damage on the day with figures of 5/152. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had figures of 2/132 while medium-pacer Hardik Pandya returned 2/31. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav took one wicket.

Several Sri Lankan batsmen displayed poor selection on a pitch which was offering a fair bit of turn, especially to Ashwin. Despite being in a position where they needed to play patiently and defend as if their lives depended on it, several Sri Lankan batsmen opted to go for the attacking shots, which proved to be their undoing on quite a few instances.

As a result, the hosts suffered a batting collapse in their lower and middle order, losing their last five wickets for just 76 runs. (With wires inputs)

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaTwitterCricket

