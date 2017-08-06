Here’s what who’s who of Indian cricket tweeted after series win in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India were clinical during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo as they won the match by an innings and 53 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The victory came during the second session of Day 4 of the match on Sunday. Expectedly, the who’s who of Indian cricket took to Twitter to congratulate the team on a fine series win. Here is what they tweeted after the victory.

Congrats India on the series win.Back to back series win in SL for Kohli.Decent fightback by SL in 2nd innings but India far better.#INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 6, 2017

Congratulations @BCCI Team India for winning the Test series vs Sri Lanka 2-0 keep going guys.. make it 3-0 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 6, 2017

Another Test series win for Team India. Miles ahead of SL at the moment...and the results have reflected the same. Too easy. #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2017

Well, eventually India go up 2-0 and get the series. Had to work hard but the better team won — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2017

Congratulations #TeamIndia on your victory against Srilanka by an Innings and 53 runs in the 2nd test #INDvSL — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 6, 2017

Forced to follow on, the Sri Lankan batsmen were all out for 386 runs in their second innings on the penultimate day of the Test.

The Indians had declared their first innings at 622/9 while the hosts were all out for 183 in their first innings. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja did most of the damage on the day with figures of 5/152. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had figures of 2/132 while medium-pacer Hardik Pandya returned 2/31. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav took one wicket.

Several Sri Lankan batsmen displayed poor selection on a pitch which was offering a fair bit of turn, especially to Ashwin. Despite being in a position where they needed to play patiently and defend as if their lives depended on it, several Sri Lankan batsmen opted to go for the attacking shots, which proved to be their undoing on quite a few instances.

As a result, the hosts suffered a batting collapse in their lower and middle order, losing their last five wickets for just 76 runs. (With wires inputs)