Here's how India made Pakistan number one T20 team in the world

New Delhi: India and Pakistan might not be on cricket playing terms with each other due to the political tension between the two countries, but they do make a huge impact on each other's ICC rankings.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India defeated top-ranked New Zealand by 53 in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

It was Men in Blue's first-ever win over the Kiwis in the shortest format of the game.

The Black Caps had managed to defeat India five times before Kohli's men were able to break the jinx on the sixth occasion.

Consequently, Pakistan, who were marginally trailing New Zealand in the ICC T20I rankings, claimed the spot.

India's win today means Pakistan top the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Team Rankings for the first time ever! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/0HsEfVI9qR — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2017

India's 53-run victory brought New Zealand down to 121, three points behind Pakistan, who is leading the rankings now with a rating of 124.

India are placed fifth at 116 points and can at best go to the second position with a 3-0 win over New Zealand which will take them to 122 points.

South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka are now at number 6, 7 and 8 in the T20 ranking, respectively.

Under skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, the green shirts have a win percentage of 85.71 percent.

Sarfraz has managed to secure 12 wins in 14 matches.

His predecessor Shahid Afridi could only win 19 games as captain of the side in 43 matches. He had a win percentage of only 45 percent.