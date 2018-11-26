हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

He's so consistent, he even fights with the law of averages: Krunal Pandya on Kohli, after heroic knock in Sydney

He&#039;s so consistent, he even fights with the law of averages: Krunal Pandya on Kohli, after heroic knock in Sydney
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has termed skipper Virat Kohli who notched an unbeaten 41-ball 61 in the third T20I against Australia as a batsman who is so consistent that "he even fights with the law of averages".

Kohli who promoted himself to the No.3 spot for the first time this season, stitched a 41-run partnership with KL Rahul.

However, the unexpected dismissal of the latter along with a golden duck for Rishabh Pant further complicated matters. 

At this crucial stage, Kohli collaborated with Dinesh Karthik to get the side across the line with two balls to spare.

"On the ground, he is very aggressive, that is how he plays and he has been very successful. Off the field, he is a very easygoing guy, very easy to approach and he cracks jokes, he's a funny guy," said Pandya about Kohli.

"There are a lot of things that you can learn from him. He has been so consistent, sometimes he even fights with the law of averages. That's Virat for you– he has set a very high benchmark for every player. He shows that if you believe in yourself and your work ethics are very good, you can consistently perform at this level," he added. 

India will next take on Australia in the first test of the four-match Test series at Adelaide on December 6. 

India vs AustraliaKrunal PandyaVirat KohliSydney

