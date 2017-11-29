Hilarious! 'India's greatest opener' Rohan Gavaskar compares himself to Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: We all need a good dose of drama to spice up things when our lives become boring and monotonous. That's what the son of legendary Sunil Gavaskar's son recently did, at the expense of two of India's greatest cricketers.

The 41-year-old not-so-famous cricketer of Indian batting great posed alongside two other Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag and claimed that 'they' three are "India's greatest openers," only to sum-up with a rejoinder, which read: "One at bottles".

Here's his online post, which has become a hit, nonetheless belatedly.

India's greatest openers . Tendulkar , Gavaskar , Sehwag. Two at cricket . One at bottles . @sachin_rt @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/99Evr1DvNg — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) November 26, 2017

Gavaskar, a left-handed batsman, played 11 ODIs for India, with a highest score 54 against Zimbabwe at Adelaide in January 2014. He also took one international wicket with his slow left-arm spin.

Evidently, his international career failed to take off but remained an integral part of Bengal domestic side for a long time.

Unlike his cricket career, that single post helped arouse curiosity among cricket fans, and interestingly, another not-so-famous star son was one of the firsts to applaud the former India player's effort.

Here are some reactions:

This actually made me smile — Steve (@Socially_Gifted) November 27, 2017

There should be no space between cricket and the period(full stop) — Devanshu Save (@MrTechie_D) November 27, 2017

That's being modest... — VIJAIKUMAR (@pvijaikumar0510) November 27, 2017

Never knew sehwag was good at opening bottles too — Neprican (@sagarrana) November 29, 2017

Later, he became a cricket commentator.