Homebound David Warner thanks Indian fans despite Guwahati 'rock-throwing' incident

New Delhi: The three-match T20I series between India and Australia ended in a tie after the third game was abandoned due to the wet outfield in Hyderabad on Friday.

Both teams shared spoils after India won the first T20I and the visitors claiming a victory in the second.

The recently concluded series hit a road bump when a stone was hurled at the visitors' bus after the second match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, which they had won by eight wickets.

Cricket fans across Assam turned up at the hotel where the visitors were staying and the airport with placards apologising for the untoward incident, which showed Guwahati in bad light.

Most of the placards simply read 'sorry' while one labelled the incident as 'shameful.'

However, while heading home, Australia's stand-in skipper David Warner thanked Indian cricket fans in his latest Instagram post that read,"Thanks India for hosting us once again. We absolutely love coming to your country and playing cricket. Sorry about last night Hyderabad but I hope to see you all again next year."

Warner was leading the visitors following an injury to regular skipper Steve Smith, who was ruled out even before the first T20I.

Warner will now prepare for the Ashes series against England, which starts on November 23.

As for India, they will be in action against New Zealand, with the first ODI set to be played on October 22.