'Honest' Ashish Nehra gets heartwarming retirement message from Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday paid rich tributes to Ashish Nehra, who retired from international cricket yesterday.

Akhtar hailed Nehra as one of the nicest guys in international cricket, and termed the Indian bowler as an "honest fast bowler".

Nehra, 38, played his last international cricket on Wednesday in the first of three T20Is against New Zealand at his home ground in Delhi.

In a career spanning more than 18 years, Nehra showed grit and determination to make more than a couple of comebacks to the national team. Despite persistent injury concerns, the left-arm pacer gave everything, and earned respect from his team-mates and rivals.

Earlier, former India team-mate Yuvraj Singh took to Facebook to hailed Nehra's career and humility, and the all-rounder aptly titled the post "Resilience of Mr Ashish Nehra".

The lengthy post ended with one simple but emotional lines, which read: "It is an emotional time for me and I am sure for him and his family too. I am grateful Cricket has given me a true friend whom I’ll always cherish."

Nehra bowled the last over of his farewell match, which India won by 53 runs to break the T20I jinx against the Kiwis. He, however, failed to take a wicket.

"One thing which will definitely be at peace will be my body. I said earlier that I can go a couple more years, but there can't be a better time to walk away. I must be the one bowler who sent down the last over most number of times for India," Nehra said after the match.

Contininuing their brilliant run, India set a 203-run target for the visitors with opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan posting a record century stand. Then skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni gave finishing touches to the innings.

India defended he total with relative ease, winning by 53 runs. And Nehra felt, Indian cricket is in good hands.

"The future of Indian cricket is in safe hands for the next six-seven years. I have played under many different people, but it has been a memorable journey. I was telling Viru also this; he scored so many runs, but people still call him Multan ka Sultan, so you are remembered for a particular moment," he added.

In a career plagued by injuries, Nehra played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is for India, picking up 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

Nehra made India debut in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Colombo in February, 1999.