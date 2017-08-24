close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 20:04
How captain Virat Kohli sculpted his perfect body? Find out in this video...
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli is known as one of the fittest cricketers around. But not many knows how strict a fitness regime the skipper follows.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a "must watch" video, decoding how Kohli gained such a sculpted body. We have the pleasure the share the video again, in the hope that, it will give fitness goals to thousand of his fans.

WATCH it here:

Kohli, 28, has overseen a seamless transition in the Indian cricket team since taking over the captaincy reigns from Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India has won 19 Tests in his 29 maatches as captain. In the just concluded Test series in Lanka, he helped India complete a 3-0 whitewash.

 

