How Harsh Goenka used Ambati Rayudu's tweet supporting MS Dhoni against him

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu, during the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), had taken a dig at Harsh Goenka, the brother of the of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) owner Sanjeev Goenka, for being too critical of MS Dhoni's performances. Little did the Mumbai Indians batsman knew that Goenka will use his tweet against him after a few months.

"Great knock @msdhoni . Can some one plz gift a mirror to @hvgoenka," Harsh had wrote.

Rayudu, who presently isn't a part of the national team setup in any format, was recently involved in an on-road altercation with a senior citizen while on his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Several media reports suggested that he was driving rather rashly, to which a senior citizen objected. Rayudu soon lost his cool and started abusing him and later it got coverted into a fist fight.

The entire episode was caught on camera by an passerby who then went on to post it on social media.

Goenka, making use of the now viral video, hit back at Rayudu using his tweet in support Dhoni in April.

"Great knock @RayuduAmbati . Can some one plz gift a mirror to him?", Goenka wrote mocking

Rayudu has played 34 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India and was an important player of the title-winning Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League 2017.