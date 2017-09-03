close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

How Harsh Goenka used Ambati Rayudu's tweet supporting MS Dhoni against him

Rayudu was recently involved in an on-road altercation with a senior citizen while on his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 13:15
How Harsh Goenka used Ambati Rayudu&#039;s tweet supporting MS Dhoni against him
Twitter | PTI | IANS

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu, during the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), had taken a dig at Harsh Goenka, the brother of the of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) owner Sanjeev Goenka, for being too critical of MS Dhoni's performances. Little did the Mumbai Indians batsman knew that Goenka will use his tweet against him after a few months.

"Great knock @msdhoni . Can some one plz gift a mirror to @hvgoenka," Harsh had wrote.

Rayudu, who presently isn't a part of the national team setup in any format, was recently involved in an on-road altercation with a senior citizen while on his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Several media reports suggested that he was driving rather rashly, to which a senior citizen objected. Rayudu soon lost his cool and started abusing him and later it got coverted into a fist fight.

The entire episode was caught on camera by an passerby who then went on to post it on social media.

Goenka, making use of the now viral video, hit back at Rayudu using his tweet in support Dhoni in April.

"Great knock @RayuduAmbati . Can some one plz gift a mirror to him?", Goenka wrote mocking

Rayudu has played 34 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India and was an important player of the title-winning Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League 2017.

TAGS

Ambati RayuduHarsh GoenkaMS DhoniHyderabadRPSIPLcricket news

From Zee News

India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI to be played on reserve day if rain plays spoilsport
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI to be played on reserve day if r...

Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena welcome a baby girl named Tara
Tennis

Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena welcome a baby girl named Tara

Get funky hairstyles and tattoos to be picked for Team India, taunts Sunil Gavaskar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Get funky hairstyles and tattoos to be picked for Team Indi...

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo: Toss delayed due to rain
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo: Toss delayed due to r...

Twiterati show no mercy to Umar Akmal for posing with a bull
cricket

Twiterati show no mercy to Umar Akmal for posing with a bul...

Would love to play under MS Dhoni again, says Suresh Raina
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Would love to play under MS Dhoni again, says Suresh Raina

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna advance to next round
Tennis

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna advance to next ro...

Nottinghamshire beat Warwickshire to win maiden Natwest T20 Blast title
cricket

Nottinghamshire beat Warwickshire to win maiden Natwest T20...

BCCI hoping to be richer by Rs 20,000 crore after IPL media rights auction
cricket

BCCI hoping to be richer by Rs 20,000 crore after IPL media...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video