How much did Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and other team members earn in August, BCCI reveals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday released how much the Indian cricketers and the support staff have been paid in August. As per the details, Captain Virat Kohli got Rs 1,25,04,964 as his match fees for the South Africa series and the prize money from ICC. Team India coach Ravi Shastri who is under fire for the team's below-par performance against England was paid Rs 2.05 crore by the BCCI as advance fees for his services for a period of three months. 

Here is how much the players have got:

Player Amount in Rs Details
Hardik Pandya 5059726 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
6075000 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Ishant Sharma 5542397 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
2927700 Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
4844644 Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Cheteshwar Pujara 2927700 Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
6080725 Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
9237329 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
10125000 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Jasprit Bumrah 6075000 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Kuldeep Yadav 2505452 Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Parthiv Patel 4392641 Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Dinesh Kartik 5342672 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
6075000 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5683848 Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
2714056 Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
11806027 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
2927700 Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
14175000 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
R Ashwin 9237329 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
5270725 Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
2927700 Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
10125000 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Rohit Sharma 5696808 Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
3070455 Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
2513442 Match fees for India tour to Srilanka Nidhas Cup
2927700 Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Virat Kohli 6506808 Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
3070456 Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
2927700 Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Yazuvendra Chahal 2505452 Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
5342672 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Ravi Shastri 20502198 ADVANCE FEES FOR COACHING SERVICES FROM 18.07.2018 TO 17.10.2018 AS PER LETTER NO BCCI/HQ/47(C )/2395/2018
Javagal Srinath 4901386 Match official Fee for IPL Season 2018
Wriddhiman Saha 4434805 Match fees for India tour to South Africa
Shikhar Dhawan 11223493 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
2700000 Match fees for Srilanka tour to India
14175000 Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in all likelihood will have a discussion with Shastri on the team's show in England. India lost the ODI as well as Test series to the hosts and the CoA is expected to assess the team's performance after the end of the fifth Test.

''There is a CoA meeting in Mumbai on September 11. While the main discussion will be on implementation of the new constitution, the performance of England series will certainly come up for discussion,'' a senior BCCI official said. 

