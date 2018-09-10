How much did Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and other team members earn in August, BCCI reveals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday released how much the Indian cricketers and the support staff have been paid in August. As per the details, Captain Virat Kohli got Rs 1,25,04,964 as his match fees for the South Africa series and the prize money from ICC. Team India coach Ravi Shastri who is under fire for the team's below-par performance against England was paid Rs 2.05 crore by the BCCI as advance fees for his services for a period of three months.
Here is how much the players have got:
|Player
|Amount in Rs
|Details
|Hardik Pandya
|5059726
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
|6075000
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
|Ishant Sharma
|5542397
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
|2927700
|Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
|4844644
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|2927700
|Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
|6080725
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
|9237329
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
|10125000
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6075000
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2505452
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
|Parthiv Patel
|4392641
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
|Dinesh Kartik
|5342672
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
|6075000
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|5683848
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
|2714056
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
|11806027
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
|2927700
|Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
|14175000
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
|R Ashwin
|9237329
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
|5270725
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
|2927700
|Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
|10125000
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
|Rohit Sharma
|5696808
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
|3070455
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
|2513442
|Match fees for India tour to Srilanka Nidhas Cup
|2927700
|Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
|Virat Kohli
|6506808
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
|3070456
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
|2927700
|Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
|Yazuvendra Chahal
|2505452
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
|5342672
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
|Ravi Shastri
|20502198
|ADVANCE FEES FOR COACHING SERVICES FROM 18.07.2018 TO 17.10.2018 AS PER LETTER NO BCCI/HQ/47(C )/2395/2018
|Javagal Srinath
|4901386
|Match official Fee for IPL Season 2018
|Wriddhiman Saha
|4434805
|Match fees for India tour to South Africa
|Shikhar Dhawan
|11223493
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
|2700000
|Match fees for Srilanka tour to India
|14175000
|Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in all likelihood will have a discussion with Shastri on the team's show in England. India lost the ODI as well as Test series to the hosts and the CoA is expected to assess the team's performance after the end of the fifth Test.
''There is a CoA meeting in Mumbai on September 11. While the main discussion will be on implementation of the new constitution, the performance of England series will certainly come up for discussion,'' a senior BCCI official said.