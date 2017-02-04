Hrithik Roshan admits being hugely inspired after meeting incredibly fit S Sreesanth
Hrithik and Sreesanth, both expressed how inspired they are from each other.
New Delhi: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is presently busy promoting his movie Kaabil, recently met Indian pacer S Sreesanth and expressed how inspired he was with his fitness.
First, Sreesanth took to Twitter to express delight on meeting Hrithik.
@iHrithik With the man himself...thanks a https://t.co/JqwvsTF9tL of the best human beings around..may God shower u with all the success pic.twitter.com/7ePkWlv69I
— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 2, 2017
"@iHrithik With the man himself...thanks a lot.one of the best human beings around..may God shower u with all the success," Sreesanth tweeted.
The Bollywood star then replied to Indian seamer saying he is going straight to the gym having been hugely inspired after meeting him.
I'm going straight back and hitting the gym after meeting you. Inspired ! Thank u @sreesanth36 https://t.co/bLCv29aNaM
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 2, 2017
"I'm going straight back and hitting the gym after meeting you. Inspired ! Thank u @sreesanth36," he tweeted.
Sreesanth, then, replied back saying how inspired he has been with Hrithik's hardwork.
@iHrithik to be very honest with u..I get inspired by ur hard work Nd dedication towards ur work..giving ur best every single moment
— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 2, 2017
"@iHrithik to be very honest with u..I get inspired by ur hard work Nd dedication towards ur work..giving ur best every single moment," the Kerala bowler's final tweet read.
