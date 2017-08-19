close
Huge milestones awaiting Lasith Malinga come first ODI versus India

It is notable that Malinga is a gun bowlers in the limited-overs formats for Sri Lanka, having represented his country for over 13 years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 19:39
New Delhi: As Sri Lanka gear up for the first ODI versus India in Dambulla on Sunday, there is firm focus on their talisman Lasith Malinga who will be looking to complete two big milestones. Firstly, Malinga will be playing his 200th ODI and secondly he is just two short of 300 ODI wickets.

Fresh from a 3-0 Test cricket series whitewash over Sri Lanka, India will aim to continue with their ruthless approach at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Virat Kohli’s men routed the Islanders in the three Tests, posting easy wins through all-round performances. In the first Test at Galle, India registered a 304-run triumph, while in the second Test at Colombo, they won by an innings and 53 runs. The third Test saw the visitors claim a victory by an innings and 171 runs in a dominating display.

India are high on confidence following these triumphs and they need to be in the right frame of mind as they switch to the 50-over white-ball format from the five-day affairs.

Sri Lanka, with their pride and quality being questioned following the recent losses, will be desperate for redemption. Test cricket is the hardest format that exposes the gulf in quality of the teams to the limit but the limited overs matches are expected to be balanced, even though the visitors should be overwhelming favourites. (With IANS inputs)

