I always acted with integrity and transparency- Legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lanka captain and selector Sanath Jayasuriya said he has always acted with integrity and transparency, a day after he was charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council`s (ICC) anti-corruption code.

The ICC said in a statement on Monday that the former opening batsman had refused to cooperate with an investigation conducted by the anti-corruption unit (ACU).

"The contents of the letter which has been released to the media has caused a lot of speculation amongst the cricket loving public both domestically and internationally," Jayasuriya said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, I am not in a position to release any comments at this moment as I am initially required to submit my response within 14 days. I am under strict legal advise that no comment is to be made in respect of the above charges as such a course would offend the ICC Rules."

The 49-year-old Jayasuriya, a member of Sri Lanka`s 1996 World Cup-winning team and the fourth highest run scorer in one-day internationals, was also charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to the anti-corruption investigation.

"I have always conducted myself with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport and I will continue to do so," Jayasuriya said.

The ICC said this month that the ACU was investigating serious allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket and has provided a detailed briefing to the country`s president, prime minister and sports minister. Sri Lanka`s selection panel, led by Jayasuriya, resigned last year en masse following protests over the national team`s slump in form.