I am doing as much as I can as a captain: Virat Kohli

After the loss against England in the One Day International series and the first Test, team India skipper Virat Kohli has said that he was doing as much as he could as a captain. The firebrand batsman further asserted that he had “really good communication with every player”.

Stating that it’s an honour for him to be the captain of the Indian cricket team, Kohli said, “I am doing as much as I can as a captain. Everybody has different points of view of captaincy, but I think I have really good communication with every player and being in right mindset is the key for a captain. It's an honour for me to be the captain of our national team.”

News agency PTI quoted the cricketer as saying that fans must not focus on one or two popular players, and instead support every member in the Indian cricket team. “We as a team love playing with each other and play with a lot of passion. I would just say to the fans to support the whole team because we all are giving our best efforts and we all want to win together,” he said.

“It's not about individuals or one or two players, it's about Team India together and that's the passion everyone should carry off the field as well,” he added.

The remarks were made by the skipper at special reception hosted by the Indian High Commissioner to UK, YK Sinha, in London. The event, however, grabbed headlines for another reason.

A photograph of the Indian team from the event showed Kohli’s wife and popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma standing alongside the cricketer. Twitterati were miffed over the photograph. Some said that the photograph should have focused on Team India and not the “first lady” of the Indian cricket team.

Anushka happens to be the only relative present in the photo. She is married to captain Virat Kohli and was seen standing in the front row in the picture, with the rest of the team members standing on either side of her.