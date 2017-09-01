I am just placing the field, everything else is done by players: Virat Kohli tells Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli decided to bat first after winning the toss on Thursday. It was for the first time in three years and only second from the 16 tosses he has won.

Both have been against Sri Lanka and both have now resulted in pure humiliation of the island nation.

In 2014, Rohit Sharma scored the highest individual score of 264 in Kolkata while on Thursday, he once again made a century along with Kohli before the bowlers helped the visitors beat Sri Lanka by a margin of 168 runs, the home team's big defeat in ODIs in terms of runs.

The Men in Blue comfortably sealed the fourth ODI in Colombo to take a 4-0 lead in the series with the final match to be played on Sunday.

Kohli hit three consecutive boundaries to set the tone of his innings and by the time he was dismissed in the 30th over, he had 131 runs to his name, his 29th century, he had 14 more fours and two sixes.

Rohit Sharma scored his second consecutive century against Sri Lanka, Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten fifty and MS Dhoni fell one short of his own in his 300th ODI. All four batsmen had scored at strike-rates of 100 and India scored at 7.5 runs per over to finish with 375 for 5 in the 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat on a flat and hard wicket in Colombo.

In a video shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle, Rohit can be seen asking Kohli about yesterday's match.

Rohit begins by saying, "Congratulations, the team has been performing exceedingly well since you have taken over."

Kohli replies, "Thank you, it's been amazing to lead this team."

Kohli says that this Indian team is very hungry to perform and it makes his job very easy.

He even went on to say that he is just there to adjust the field as rest of the work is done by the players.

It was very hot and humid in Colombo and Kohli revealed that they planned not to run for 2s after the 16th over.

He said that they were enjoying batting so much that the batsmen did not even look at the scoreboard while batting.

Vice-captain Rohit then asked his skipper about the role of support staff in the team's commendable run.

Kohli replied, "The support staff's contribution is massive."

"I was given the captaincy in 2014 end against Australia and how we were number 7 then and how we are number 1 under the same group of people."

"They are very special to the team and they gel well with the boys."

"We really enjoy working with them and we are all like a big family," Kohli signed off.