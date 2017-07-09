I am not looking for any post in BCCI or Haryana cricket, says Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Contrary to a media report in a leading daily, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has squashed the news that he will be the chairman of the players’ body in Haryana cricket. Setting the record straight from his side, Kapil tweeted to say that whether it is at the national level or at the state, he is not looking to holding any official post.

Kapil of course is usually busy with his broadcasting commitments and business interests.

Kapil tweeted, “Request my media friends to once confirm the news before posting it at a national level. Just to clear the air I am not looking forward to any post in BCCI or Haryana Cricket. However, my best wishes are always there with BCCI as flagbearer of cricket in India and for the cricket in Haryana state.”

Hindustan Times had earlier carried a report which quoted a source from Haryana cricket to be saying, “Once all the formalities are completed, we will schedule our first formal meeting. All the international and state cricketers have been invited for the meeting. The code for HCPA will be distributed to all the former cricketers.”

The source further added, “The whole procedure will be followed as per the Justice Lodha Committee guidelines. Kapil paaji has agreed to be the chairman of the players’ body.”