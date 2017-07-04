close
I applied 'long back' for position of India's head coach, reveals Ravi Shastri

It was only last Tuesday that the former cricketer had expressed his desire in applying for the coveted post, as per reports in New Indian Express. "Yes, I have decided to apply for the job" – was what his response stood as.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 11:08
I applied 'long back' for position of India's head coach, reveals Ravi Shastri
PTI

New Delhi: The Indian cricketing space was filled with reports on Monday about former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri formally applying for the post of India's head coach. However, the legend revealed lately that he had applied for the job 'long back'.

It was only last Tuesday that the former cricketer had expressed his desire in applying for the coveted post, as per reports in New Indian Express. "Yes, I have decided to apply for the job" – was what his response stood as.

Since then, Shastri has been touted as the front-runner for Team India's head coach, leaving behind previous favourite and fellow Indian Virender Sehwag. Even Little Master Sunil Gavaskar reckons that that team would be more comfortable with the 55-year-old, having already shared the dressing room as the director of Team India from 2014 and 2016.

However, in a latest report by Sportstar, it has been unveiled that Shastri had, in fact, sent his application right after BCCI extended their application deadline to July 9. "Long back," he replied, through a conversation on WhatsApp.

Ravi Shastri had served as the Team Director for the Men in Blue for almost a span of almost two years. Under his mentorship, India managed to reach the semi-final stage of the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20. Not only so, India also attained No. 1 Test ranking, although for a mere eight weeks. It was also during his time that India defeated the Aussies in a limited-overs bilateral series for the first time. Regardless of all, Shastri had expressed disappointment as Anil Kumble was announced as the head coach, back in June 2016.

It has also been reported quite a lot that the cricketing legend has the backing of skipper Virat Kohli, who had in fact referred Shastri's name to BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, prior to India's Champions Trophy campaign.

Other applicants for the post are – Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Craig McDermott, Lalchand Rajput, and Dodda Ganesh. West Indies' veteran cricketer Phil Simmons has also thrown his hat into the ring.

BCCI’s CAC comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S.Laxman will be interviewing the candidates on July 10.

