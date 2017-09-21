I can get David Warner’s wicket anytime: Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi: Ahead of the second ODI on Friday, Indian chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has thrown down the gauntlet at Australian vice-captain David Warner, claiming that he can get him out anytime. In recent months, Warner has found the going tough not just against Kuldeep but against spin in general in India more often than not.

His recent exploits in Bangladesh suggested that he has overcome that apparent weakness but again looked a bit out of sorts in the first ODI in Chennai.

Kuldeep was quoted to be saying by IANS, "If you are all over a batsman, you don't feel the pressure. I think Warner is under pressure when he is playing me. He feels I can get him out any time. I feel good when I bowl to Warner. I set up a plan when I bowl to him. Hopefully, I will get him out on more occasions in the next four ODIs."

He further said, "In Tests, I have seen him reading the balls well. He knows how to eke out singles. I feel it is tough to bowl to him. Generally, he prefers playing on the leg stump. Whenever he feels, he hits a four and likewise takes a single at will. So I feel it is tough to bowl to him."

He also added, "In any team if you get the top two batsmen out it's helpful. We always want to get Warner out as early as we can as he can change the game from any stage. (Steve) Smith is also a quality player and once he gets in, he can strike well and stretch the game."