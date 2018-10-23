हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravichandran Ashwin

I don't have time for critics: Ravichandran Ashwin

The spinner will be looking to make his presence felt in the upcoming away series against Australia after a strong performance against the West Indies in the recently concluded Test series.   

I don&#039;t have time for critics: Ravichandran Ashwin
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test Cricket said that he did not have any time to spare for critics while interacting with reporters during the Deodhar Trophy. 

"For the better part of my 150 wickets, experts kept on saying that I was trying variations. When I knew I wasn't doing it. These are opinions created by people for which I have to give an answer. I don't have time for that anymore as I want to enjoy my game," said Ashwin.

He further stated an example to elaborate on the reasons behind this viewpoint. 

"During a Test match in Sydney (2014), experts said that a spinner should go for wickets and when I went for wickets, they said I should be bowling tight and give a break to fast bowlers. Now, this is the wall I hit all the time. So the battle is within me as I can't keep looking outside," the spinner said. 

"I am always battling benchmarks that I have created for myself. Unfortunately, people don't take that into account and I don't expect them to do it. That's never been an Indian way and I am not worried about it. I am still taking 5-6 wickets per Test and way more mature than what I was 25-27 months back," he added. 

Despite being sidelined from ODI cricket in favour of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for over a year, Ashwin had nothing but words of praise and a piece of advice for Yadav. 

"Kuldeep has a leg break, googly as well as the ability to deceive batsmen. But the challenge starts when batsmen will start reading him better. That's when he will need to adapt but we have a good support system in place," he said. 

The spinner will be looking to make his presence felt in the upcoming away series against Australia after a strong performance against the West Indies in the recently concluded Test series.   

Tags:
Ravichandran AshwinCricketKuldeep YadavYuzvendra ChahalDeodhar Trophy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close