I don't play for three-figure mark, that is why I end up crossing it: Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Team India is lined up for yet another series, this time against the formidable Australians for a limited-over series that will kick start on September 17 in Chennai. And another series means another set of records to be broken by India skipper Virat Kohli, given the astounding piece of cricketing abilities he had produced over the last few months. Well, Kohli finally reveals what has worked for him in his record-breaking venture, off late.

Virat is currently second on the all-time list of most ODI tons with 30 apiece alongside Aussie great Ricky Ponting. However, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart with 49 hundreds. But ever since Kohli's prolific 30th ton notched up against Sri Lanka in the ODI series, there has been a renewed piece of discussion – Can the 28-year-old surpass his idol?

But on Saturday, on the eve of the first ODI match against Australia, Kohli was asked whether it is these numbers that roll over his mind when he steps down to bat.

"I don't play for the three-figure mark, may be that's why I end up crossing it more. Because I am not thinking about it. So I don't put myself under pressure in terms of I need to achieve a landmark. For me, what's most important is to win the match for the team, said the Delhi dasher.

"As I said before even if I am 98 not out or 99 not out, I don't mind, as long as I win the game. In that process, things end up happening because you want to stay till the end. So my motivation has never been that, it will never be that," he added.

Kohli, in fact, clarified that this philosophy of his would remain intact as long as he in part of the Gentlemen's arena.

"Whatever time I play, 8 years, 10 years or 12 years whatever it is, I will never think of that because it just doesn't come to me naturally. For me, what's most important is how can I help the team win with the bat in the field, giving my 120 per cent every time I step on to the field and preparing accordingly that I think is more important to me than the personal landmark," he said.

So does Steve Smith have a reason to worry when Virat steps in to bat? – No, he replied. "I’m not sure. I think India play a lot more ODI cricket than we do. I’m not sure how many games Virat has played. Both Virat and Joe Root are very good players. I am not worried about personal accolades or anything like that. I am here to try and win a series,” said Smith at a presser in Chennai.

Kohli, who is now the top ODI run-getter in 2017 and as off late equalled the highest-ever ratings tally by an Indian that Sachin had set back in 1998, is now in line to surpass Yuvraj Singh. Just 23 runs more and he can overhaul the southpaw to become the sixth highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.