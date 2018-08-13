हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma trolled for her pic with Team India, her response is epic

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday finally broke her silence on the recent brouhaha over her presence in an Indian cricket team group picture at the Indian High Commission in London. 

Anushka Sharma trolled for her pic with Team India, her response is epic
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday finally broke her silence on the recent brouhaha over her presence in an Indian cricket team group picture at the Indian High Commission in London. 

Anushka who was present at the trailer launch of her film ‘Sui-Dhaaga’ in Mumbai, said that her presence did not violate any norms. "Whoever had to make a clarification that has been made. This was a trolling activity. I don't react to trolls, I don't give attention to them. Whatever happened, has happened within the guidelines. Whatever will happen, will always happen within the guidelines. This is a topic of absolutely no substance."

In a picture shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on their official Twitter handle, Anushka Sharma was seen standing alongside husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli during an official dinner at the High Commissioner’s office in London.

 

 

The BCCI and the actor faced criticism from Twitterati's, who claimed the governing body had breached the norms by not inviting wives or girlfriends of other cricketers in the squad. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A leading daily, quoting a source, said that Anushka was invited by the High Commissioner and her presence was within the guidelines.

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohliIndian cricketIndian High Commission in LondonBCCICricketIndia tour of England 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close