close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

I expected a larger figure after 10 years of success, says Lalit Modi after Star India's Rs 16347.5 crore bid for IPL media rights

In an intense bidding war that witnessed some of the biggest companies like Star India, Sony Pictures and ESPN lock horns at Mumbai, to grab the media rights of the cash-rich league for the next five seasons, it was Star India who bagged the rights with a colossal INR 16347.5 crore.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 21:22
I expected a larger figure after 10 years of success, says Lalit Modi after Star India&#039;s Rs 16347.5 crore bid for IPL media rights
PTI

New Delhi: At the end of a two-hour long session it was Star India who bagged the IPL media rights for the next five years from 2018-2022 after they put forth a whopping INR 16347.5 crore as a bid, today. But former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi seemed to have been expecting a little more than that.

In an intense bidding war that witnessed some of the biggest companies like Star India, Sony Pictures and ESPN lock horns at Mumbai, to grab the media rights of the cash-rich league for the next five seasons, it was Star India who bagged the rights with a colossal INR 16347.5 crore. Sony, who had the rights for the last 10 seasons, had put forth, INR 11050 crore. Ergo, HotStar would be used a platform for Live Streaming.

The bidding results have certainly benefitted BCCI as they would now be earning double the amount in a matter of five years. INR 3270 crore is what the board would make each year owing to the right. Also, the board would be earning INR 55 crore from a single IPL match compared to an international match featuring India where BCCI will earn INR 43 crore.

Despite the whopping amount, former chairman of IPL, Lalit Modi felt that considering the league's massive success over the last seasons the amount should have been way more than Star India's INR 16347.5 crore.

In fact, Modi gave a little interesting information about the IPL Media rights value. His tweet read as – "In a lighter vein, @ 16000 crore INR, #IPLMediaRights value is equal to GDP of Maldives and MORE than GDP of Bhutan."

On August 12, the 50-year-old had announced his resignment from all cricket administrations. Back in 2010, Modi was suspended by BCCI on grounds of allegations about tax evasions and money laundering.  

TAGS

Lalit ModiIPL media rightsstar indiacricket news

From Zee News

Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident, says &#039;someone suffocated humanity&#039;
cricket

Gautam Gambhir expresses distress over Farrukhabad incident...

Watch: Kavita Devi stuns WWE fans with her ring attire as salwar kameez
Other Sports

Watch: Kavita Devi stuns WWE fans with her ring attire as s...

Athletes are country&#039;s first citizens, will serve them 24×7: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Other Sports

Athletes are country's first citizens, will serve them...

Watch: Kieron Pollard bowls deliberate no ball to deny Evin Lewis a hundred in CPL 2017
cricket

Watch: Kieron Pollard bowls deliberate no ball to deny Evin...

IPL media rights auction: Redefines cricketing standards but nowhere near EPL, NFL or NBA
cricket

IPL media rights auction: Redefines cricketing standards bu...

Now watch &#039;Sooryavansham&#039; all day! Twitter reacts as Star India bags IPL media rights
cricket

Now watch 'Sooryavansham' all day! Twitter reacts...

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s record in ICC ODI rankings
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in ICC OD...

ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves to career-best 4th position, MS Dhoni back in top 10
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves to career-best 4th p...

Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand reunite, bury the hatchet after three years
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand reunite, bury the hatchet a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video