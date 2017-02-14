I have been single for a long time focusing on my game: Hardik Pandya
Notably, not long ago, Pandya was said to be dating Lisha Sharma and the couple was also seen holidaying in Hong Kong in October last year.
New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is a regular in India's limited-overs squad, made a shocking revelation on social media on Tuesday.
On the occasion of Valentine's day, the 23-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he has been single for quite some time and appealed his fans to end the rumour that he was in a relationship.
"Just wanted to clear one for all, I have been single and focusing on my game since a long time. Again and again this rumour or picture comes out. It doesn't justify the hard work we do. I would really appreciate to end this rumour. And let's end it for all. Thank you. Hardik," his tweet read.
Notably, not long ago, Pandya was said to be dating Lisha Sharma. The couple was also seen holidaying in Hong Kong in October last year, photographs of which were shared by both on Instagram.
Pandya has represented India in seven ODIs and 19 T20 internationals. He had a forgettable three-match T20I series against England recently, where he failed to pick a single wickets from three matches and scored 22 runs.
